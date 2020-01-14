University of Nebraska Omaha Ranked in Top Five for Criminal Justice Programs
Latest rankings of online programs by U.S. News & World Report names the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) among the nation’s best.
For the fourth year in a row, UNO’s Master of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice degree program was ranked among the top five nationally.
John Bartle, Dean of UNO’s College of Public Affairs and Community Service (CPACS), praised the program’s track record for excellence. “This ranking is well deserved. We have outstanding faculty, our curriculum is practical, and we prepare students for the future, not the past. When you marry quality with relevance and affordability you have a winning combination.”
Gaylene Armstrong, director of UNO’s School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, said that the ranking speaks to the close ties between the university and the greater Omaha community.