University of Nebraska Records Most Diverse Student Body in History

(KFOR NEWS September 9, 2021) In a signal that the University of Nebraska is continuing to provide access to people of the state, the NU system’s student body in fall 2021 is its most diverse in history, with more than 1 in 5 students identifying as minority, according to new enrollment figures announced today by President Ted Carter.
System-wide enrollments of first-time freshmen, graduate and professional students all increased, and campuses experienced growth in key areas for Nebraska’s workforce, including engineering, public health, allied health professions, business, architecture, and information science and technology.
Total enrollment across the university system’s four campuses plus the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture this fall is 50,653, a 2 percent decline from fall 2020. Declines among international students contributed in part to the overall dip as the university continues to manage the challenges of a COVID-19 world.
“Growth is always our goal, but I am pleased that the University of Nebraska is continuing to achieve our fundamental mission of providing affordable, accessible, outstanding education to students and families,” Carter said. “To be welcoming our most diverse student body in our history is truly an achievement to celebrate.
“Our faculty, staff and students have navigated the past 18 months with remarkable strength. We have big plans for the year ahead, with a focus on student access and success, workforce development and research to meet the needs of our state and the world. Our message, as always, is that the University of Nebraska offers the most powerful combination of excellence and value that students can find.”
Minority headcount enrollment this year is 10,734, representing 21 percent of the student body. A decade ago, 12 percent of NU’s students were minorities. Ensuring access for all students will remain among the university’s highest priorities, particularly in view of changing state and national demographics, Carter noted.
The 2021-22 academic year kicks off a two-year, across-the-board tuition freeze at the NU system, and the university is continuing its Nebraska Promise financial aid program, guaranteeing full tuition coverage for Nebraska students whose families earn $60,000 or less.
Other enrollment highlights include:
Details on the University of Nebraska’s fall 2021 enrollment follow. Figures are based on a student census taken on the sixth day of classes.
Campus enrollment totals:
University-wide enrollment totals:
