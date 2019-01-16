UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green Gives State of the University Address

University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green gave the annual State of the University Speech Tuesday afternoon in the Lied Center.

Chancellor Green began by saying the university is “Truly without walls” and how from the beginning, the school was “sparked with a sense of opportunity.” The Chancellor walked the audience through six generations outlining how significant breakthroughs and milestones were reached to get where the university is to this day.

Green stated after the overview that the University of Nebraska “has been, and will continue to be, the DNA of Nebraska.” Chancellor Green said UNL’s student body is the most diverse in its history, with students from 136 countries around the world and from all fifty states.

As the address continued, the UNL Chancellor was quick to discuss how UNL has worked hard over the past six years to keep tuition increases minimal and remaining below the national norm. The Chancellor also said UNL and the University of Iowa have been the best tuition value within the Big Ten Conference, and that students have graduated from both with debt lower than the national average.

Green praised the future of UNL’s Innovation campus, which is in its seventh year of development and is a place for “new collaborative and experiential learning.” Innovation campus is now home to 454,000 square feet of businesses, partners, and university personnel.

The Chancellor also highlighted the priority to “elevate inclusive excellence” and to announce the hiring of Marco Barker, Vice-Chancellor of Diversity and Inclusion. He challenged Vice-Chancellor Barker and his team to “enhance their commission on the status of people of colour, on sustainability, and on the status of women.”

