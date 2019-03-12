UNL Innovation Campus Stays Among USDA Considerations

Governor Pete Ricketts and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green are celebrating an announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Tuesday morning, the USDA announced that two Nebraska locations moved to the next round of consideration.

“We are excited to see that the USDA has named Nebraska as a potential location for programs and jobs set for relocation,” said Governor Ricketts. “Nebraska Innovation Campus is the best location for these programs because of the synergies they will find in ag-related research and business.”

Chancellor Green said “locating these USDA agencies in Nebraska, the agricultural heartland of America, just makes sense.” Green added, “we plan to work aggressively with our Nebraska partners to make Nebraska Innovation Campus the new home to one or both of these agencies.”

The USDA is looking for new homes for two of its programs: The Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The USDA announced they had received 136 Expressions of Interest, and have moved 67, including two Nebraska locations, to the next round of consideration.

