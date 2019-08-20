UNL Launching Big Red Welcome As College Students Arrive In Town
UNL Memorial Stadium. April 1, 2013. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is rolling out a new and improved Big Red Welcome designed to better support student transitions to college life.
Beginning August 21st as Huskers move into campus residence halls, the six-week program will feature a range of programs and activities.
“The transition to college from high school may be challenging for many students — after all, it’s a brand-new life experience,” said Amber Williams, assistant vice chancellor of academic services and enrollment management. “To make the transition as smooth as possible, we’ve created a more robust welcome week to engage, support and energize our new students. We’ve carefully selected programs to ensure that in every interaction, each student matters.”
In working with the Offices of Student and Academic Affairs, New Student Enrollment revamped Big Red Welcome after meeting with more than 100 first-year students last fall to learn about the transition to college life.
“This year, Big Red Welcome will offer students more free activities and events to meet other students and become fully acquainted with the resources and activities Lincoln and the campus has to offer,” said Jenni Brost, director of New Student Enrollment.
The complete six-week schedule is available athttps://go.unl.edu/en4c.
