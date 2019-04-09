UNL President Hank Bounds Announces President’s Excellence Awards

The University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds announced Tuesday the 2019 winners of the university’s most prestigious faculty awards for teaching, research and engagement.

The university-wide President’s Excellence Awards recognize faculty whose work has had a significant impact on students, the University and the state.

“Fundamentally, the University of Nebraska exists to change lives. Our faculty, who are among the best in the world at what they do, carry out that mission in classrooms, labs and fields every day,” Bounds said. “It is a great privilege to serve among such talented and dedicated colleagues. I thank them for all they do on behalf of our 52,000 students and the state, and I join members of the university community and all Nebraskans in congratulating them on their important work and far-reaching impact.”

Winners – who are selected by a university-wide committee of faculty members and, in the case of the engagement award, community members – receive $10,000 each, a presidential medallion and an engraved plaque.

The 2019 winners are:

Teaching:

Lloyd Bell, Ph.D.

William Mahoney, Ph.D.

Research:

Kwame Dawes, Ph.D.

Evgeny Tsymbal, Ph.D.

Engagement:

Mario Scalora, Ph.D.

