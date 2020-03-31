      Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS: Lincoln With 8 Cases Of COVID-19

UNL, UNO Graduation Ceremonies Cancelled, But Will Have Online Option

Mar 31, 2020 @ 10:40am

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 31)–Officials at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Tuesday the 2020 Spring Commencement ceremony is officially cancelled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UNL officials say they will do a live-stream of commencement exercises online on May 9 and will feature Husker volleyball coach John Cook as the guest speaker.   “The May 2020 graduation celebration will be an all-university digital experience on May 9 to include undergraduate, masters, professional, doctoral and law students,” said a statement from the University.

Meanwhile,  spring graduation for students at the University of Nebraska-Omaha will also have their in-person commencement ceremony cancelled and go to an online live stream on May 8.

 