UNLPD Employee Found with Over a Pound of Marijuana

A staff assistant for the University of Nebraska at Lincoln Police Department was cited for possession of over a pound of marijuana.

Lincoln Police said on February 28, a task force served a search warrant at 1127 N 66th Street. Authorities found 1.5 pounds of pot, controlled pills, and suspected ecstasy. Kayla Floyd, 33, was cited by Lincoln Police.

According to a UNL spokesperson, Floyd was an employee of the UNL Police Department at the time but noted that her employment with the University ended on March 1.