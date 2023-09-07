UNL’s Mid-American Transportation Center Receives $15-Million Grant

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 7)–UNL’s Mid-America Transportation Center has won a five-year, $15 million grant to remain the transportation research and workforce development hub for the U.S. Department of Transportation Region 7, comprised of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.

The grant would help advance transportation research and technology, plus develops the next generation of transportation professionals. The Mid-America Transportation Center has won four other times, dating back to 1995.

The grant will allow the center to expand its outreach and education programs, including a new safe driver academy in conjunction with Nebraska Indian Community College. Providing free training to the college’s students for the operation of both personal and commercial vehicles. Aemal Khattak, the center’s director and professor of civil and environmental engineering, said it will improve safety on the roadways and provide employment opportunities to the trainees.

The center will receive $3 million per year for the next five years to improve transportation safety and equity. Other partner institutions are Nebraska Indian Community College, Missouri University of Science and Technology, the University of Iowa, University of Kansas and University of Missouri-St. Louis.