UNMC Currently Testing Medications To Fight Coronavirus
Tuesday on CNN, UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold said they had the chance to observe the people infected with coronavirus and see how it transmits, leading to clinical trials and how to use proper protection while caring for these patients.
University of Nebraska Medical Center was the first place to treat the first few Americans affected by the COVID-19 virus.
“Fortunately, we’ve been able to take this information and share it widely, initiate a number of important medication clinical trials, and work very closely with both our federal partners, state partners and others to try to use our resources as effectively as possible,” Gold said.
According to Gold, antimalarial drugs seem to be effective in the fight against COVID-19, at least in some preliminary scientific studies. He also told CNN that current testing of a drug called remdesivir (rem-des-UH-vere) could help in treating coronavirus patients.
Preliminary information on the drug could be out in the next few weeks or sooner.
“- I’m told that we should have some preliminary information back from the review panels as early as in the next several weeks, maybe even sooner than that,” said Gold.
He said the drugs being tested have both side affects and benefits.