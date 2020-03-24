UNMC Experts Answer COVID-9 Questions
UNMC experts took questions to help people understand what to do during the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.
I have a loved one at home sick with COVID 19, what is your best advice on taking care of a sick loved one?
“Well you know they’ve got the COVID19, and the best thing to do is symptom manage, make sure they are comfortable,” said Kate Fiandt, Professor at UNMC College of Nursing. “We are recommending Tylenol for pain and fever relief, but the key is to be careful with how much you use,” she explained. “The fever the body aches and pains are part of the virus, the respiratory distress is when it becomes a serious illness.”
Where do we stand today on testing?
“We are better today than yesterday, but we still have a limited amount of reagents,” said Pete Iwen, Director, Nebraska Public Health Lab. “We hope that we can at least test teh people that are at high risk and need to be tested,” he explained.
Any advice for people living in western Nebraska on getting tested?
“People who think they may have the virus need to work with their health care provider,” said Iwen. “Their health care provider can decide whether they need the COVID19 test based on symptoms and on who they were exposed to.”
Are we getting close to testing everybody?
“I would say at this moment until the commercial companies develop assays that are approved by the FDA for real time, quick time testing, I would say we are still weeks to months away from doing that,” Iwen said.
READ MORE: Bryan’s Drive-Thru Clinic Underway, Equipment Donations Keep Pouring In