UNMC Faculty Answer Questions About Cleaning And Coronavirus And Social Distancing
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 30)-Two faculty members from the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) took the time to answer some common questions about the coronavirus.
Beth Beam of the UNMC College of Nursing and Sharon Medcalf of the UNMC College of Public Health participated in answering the questions.
How long does COVID-19 live on things in your house?
Beth Beam said the virus can live on a variety surfaces anywhere from 3 to 72 hours. The good news: the virus is very small and fragile, which means disinfectants can effectively be used to remove the virus.
According to Beam, make sure to clean first, and then disinfect, focusing on “high touch” surfaces, such as television remotes or microwave handles, things that are touched on a frequent basis. It is important to read the label on a disinfectant, making sure it states it has activity against the coronavirus. Common household brands like Lysol and Clorox are on the EPA’s list of solutions effective against the virus.
Beam said the most important thing to remember when cleaning is keeping hands clean. She suggested washing for 20 seconds, covering all the surfaces on the hand to ensure eliminating the most germs.
What do you do if you have a package delivered to you?
Beam suggested if someone is not comfortable opening a package right away, it is acceptable to put the package away somewhere and let it sit for 2 to 3 days. After a couple of days the package will dry out and be safe to open.
Beam said the only concern with packages would be the external surfaces such as the box it comes in. She said again the virus is very fragile, so if what’s in a package hasn’t been heavily handled, it should not be a problem.
Why is social distancing so important?
Sharon Medcalf said one of the main reasons social distancing is important is because of how the virus is spread. She said COVID-19 is “droplet transmitted,” which means the particles are big enough that they go out about 6 feet, then drop to the ground. That’s why the suggested space to keep between people is 6 feet.
The other issue, according to Medcalf, is transmission through hands, which is why hand washing has been so strongly suggested. She asked for people to be more aware of the things they touch when they go out to a supermarket, for example.
What precautions should farmers and ranchers be taking?
Medcalf said the exact same principles apply no matter the work setting. She repeated the importance of watching out for those high touch surfaces, and that being 6 feet apart in the grocery store has the same impact as being 6 feet apart in the field.
What about takeout food?
Medcalf said to worry more about the containers than the food. She suggested transferring the food to a clean plate, taking the containers to the trash, and washing those hands again. She said it’s all about watching out for things other people may have touched.
READ MORE: LPD On Lookout For Red Light Violations, Texting While Driving