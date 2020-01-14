UNMC Nursing Program Recognized Nationally
Courtesy UNMC
The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing is ranked among the nation’s Best Online Graduate Nursing Programs by U.S. News & World Report.
The college’s graduate online nursing program is tied at 66th with eight other institutions out of 178 ranked schools. The programs prepare nurse practitioners or executives in specialty tracks of women’s health, adult gerontology, pediatric, acute care, family nurse practitioner, psychiatric mental health, and administration.
“We are happy to be included in these rankings and proud of the expertise and work of our faculty and our talented, hard-working students,” said Juliann Sebastian, Ph.D., dean of the UNMC College of Nursing. “We strive for excellence not only for our students, but for those who they will serve once they graduate. Our online programs make it possible for students anywhere, particularly those in rural areas, to access our programs so they can stay in their communities and eliminate the need to travel or relocate for education.”
