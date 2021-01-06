UNO chancellor position profile released
Lincoln, NE (January 6, 2021) The University of Nebraska is seeking a proven, student-centered, inclusive leader with a deep understanding of the metropolitan mission to serve as the next chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha, as described in a position profile announced today by NU System President Ted Carter.
The job description for UNO’s next chancellor, developed by a 14-member search committee following a series of public listening sessions in the fall, calls for an experienced, collaborative leader who will build strong relationships with UNO’s diverse constituencies as the university begins its next chapter of meeting the needs of its metropolitan area, the state, region and world.
Nominations and applications are being accepted by AGB Search, the firm assisting Carter with the chancellor search, at [email protected]. Applicants are encouraged to submit materials by Jan. 29; following that date, the search committee will begin reviewing applications.
“The UNO community has been an engaged partner from the start of this search process, and their thoughtful input has helped us clearly articulate what we’re looking for in the next leader of Nebraska’s metropolitan university,” Carter said. “I’m excited about our opportunity to find the right person to lead UNO into the future.”
The full position profile is available here. Specific qualities, characteristics and skills being sought in the next chancellor include:
- A record of proven leadership, including the ability to work effectively with the NU system president, the other NU chancellors and a strong campus leadership team.
- A commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion and making UNO a place that is welcoming to all.
- An understanding of the role of a metropolitan university that emphasizes research and creative activity, and a commitment to community engagement at the local, regional and international levels.
- A broad appreciation for the role and impact of higher education and a commitment to academic and research excellence.
- A focus on student success and a commitment to student engagement.
- A proven ability to articulate a vision and lead a strategic plan to ensure a strong future for UNO.
- A commitment to inclusive shared governance that engages faculty, staff and students in decision-making.
- A demonstrated record in fundraising.
Reporting to the NU system president, the UNO chancellor is the chief executive officer of the UNO campus, responsible for all aspects of campus administration including academic affairs, student success, athletics, and business and finance. The chancellor is the chief spokesperson for UNO in diverse forums and is charged with enhancing community engagement, leading fundraising efforts and building strong partnerships with a range of public and private entities.
Carter launched the national search in October. Current Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D., is stepping down and will assume the role of University of Nebraska system executive vice president and provost on July 1, 2021. Dr. Gold will remain chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Complete, up-to-date information on the UNO chancellor search is available at www.nebraska.edu/uno-chancellor-search.