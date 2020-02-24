UNO Selected Lead University Partner by DHS to Oversee Counterterrorism, Terrorism Prevention Research Center
OMAHA-(KFOR Feb. 24)-The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Monday a 10-year, $36 million grant for the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) to prevent terrorism. The award is the largest single grant in the 112-year history of UNO.
The DHS announcement named UNO as the home of a national Center of Excellence for Terrorism Prevention and Counterterroism Research. UNO will lead a consortium of academic, industry, government and laboratory partners throughout the country in support of DHS’s mission to keep the country safe.
Named the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education (NCITE) Center of Excellence, the effort will build on nearly a decade of research and government support by UNO that has helped identify and prevent the radicalization of individuals by extremist groups like ISIS, as well as curb efforts by these groups to quickly mobilize violent attacks.
UNO will serve as the coordinating university for NCITE, which features a consortium of 17 total partner institutions stretching from Maine to Florida to Southern California.
