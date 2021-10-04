Upcoming Lincoln Concerts Announced

Lincoln, NE (October 4, 2021) Country music superstar Martina McBride is bringing The Joy of Christmas to the Lied Center!
Multiple Grammy® nominee Martina McBride has sold over 20 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six #1 hits. She has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and three wins for Academy of Country Music for Top Female Vocalist. See her live at the Lied Center this December and experience the joy of Christmas!
Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, October 7 at 11am at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747, or in person at the Lied Center box office.