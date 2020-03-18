      Breaking News
UPDATE 3/18/20: 24 Cases Of COVID-19 In NE

Mar 18, 2020 @ 4:20am

(KFOR NEWS  March 18, 2020)  The statewide total number of cases of coronavirus disease is now 24.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reports one case is a man in his 30s who is a Sarpy County resident.  He had contact with another case who was a business traveler from Virginia who was in the metro area.  The Sarpy County resident is self-isolating at home. For additional information – https://www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/ 

One case is man in his 30s from Knox County. He recently traveled to another state where there is community transmission of COVID-19. He is self-isolating at home – https://ncdhdne.wordpress.com/ 

One case is a man in his 50s from Lincoln County who recently was on a cruise and traveled to California. He is also self-isolating at home.

Three are Douglas County residents. The Douglas County Health Department recently announced three cases – https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/latest-news .

All local health departments involved have initiated close contact investigations to identify people who came into close contact to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

