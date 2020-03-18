UPDATE 3/18/20: 24 Cases Of COVID-19 In NE
(KFOR NEWS March 18, 2020) The statewide total number of cases of coronavirus disease is now 24.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reports one case is a man in his 30s who is a Sarpy County resident. He had contact with another case who was a business traveler from Virginia who was in the metro area. The Sarpy County resident is self-isolating at home. For additional information – https://www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/
One case is man in his 30s from Knox County. He recently traveled to another state where there is community transmission of COVID-19. He is self-isolating at home – https://ncdhdne.wordpress.com/
One case is a man in his 50s from Lincoln County who recently was on a cruise and traveled to California. He is also self-isolating at home.
Three are Douglas County residents. The Douglas County Health Department recently announced three cases – https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/latest-news .
All local health departments involved have initiated close contact investigations to identify people who came into close contact to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
READ MORE: LPS extends cancellation of classes and activities