UPDATE 4/15/20: 20 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide
(KFOR NEWS April 15, 2020) Two additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 20, according to the Nebraska Department of Human Services.
The Douglas County Public Health Department reported its seventh death, that of a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions. https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/latest-news
The Loup Basin Public Health Department announced its second death, that of a Custer County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.https://www.facebook.com/lbphd.org/
That brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 20, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
Saline County also reported its first case Tuesday.
Today’s state case total, as of 5:45 pm Central Daylight Time, is 901. DHHS launched a new data dashboard that updates the state’s COVID-19 case totals daily. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
READ MORE: Star Tran On-Demand service begins Monday