UPDATE 4/21/20: 5 More COVID-19 Deaths In NE
(KFOR NEWS April 21, 2020) The Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that five additional Nebraskans have succumbed to COVID-19 and one new county has seen its first case.
The Central District Health Department reported three deaths: one on April 17 of a Hamilton County female in her 60s, and two on April 19, a Hall County female in her 80s and a Hall County male in his 60s.https://www.facebook.com/cdhd.ne.gov
Douglas County reported two deaths: those of a man in his 40s and a man in his 70s. Both men had underlying health issues. https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/latest-news
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to date is 33, according to the DHHS data dashboard.
Dixon County has also seen its first case of COVID-19.
Monday’s state case total, as of 5:45 pm Central Daylight Time, is 1,648. Nebraska’s COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
