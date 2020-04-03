      Breaking News
BREAKING: Health Officials Report 12th COVID-19 Case In Lincoln

UPDATE 4/3/20: 6th COVID-19 Death in NE

Apr 3, 2020 @ 3:57am

(KFOR NEWS  April 3, 2020)    The 6th death related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.  The person was a Gage County resident in her 90s with underlying health conditions.  She was also the county’s first case – http://phsneb.org/.

Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick and Otoe Counties also recently reported first cases of COVID-19 – https://www.facebook.com/ecdhd/https://cdhd.ne.gov/ andhttp://www.sedhd.org/.

As of Thursday night, (4/2/20), the state’s case total is 255.  DHHS launched a new data dashboard that provides daily updates to the state’s COVID-19 case totals.  You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.

READ MORE:  Lincoln’s COVID-19 case total is 12