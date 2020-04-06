UPDATE 4/6/20: Lincoln With 18 Cases Of COVID-19
(KFOR NEWS April 6, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that three of the four lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Lincoln Saturday are travel related and one is community acquired. As of Sunday afternoon, April 5th, the total number of cases in Lincoln remains at 18, with 14 travel related and four community acquired.
Tim Timmons, LLCHD Communicable Disease Supervisor, said the Health Department identifies close contacts of those who test positive and advises them of the need to quarantine. LLCHD advises all residents to continue to stay home as much as possible and self-monitor themselves for symptoms. Timmons said residents should assume there is risk of exposure any time they are out in a public space where other people are present.
LLCHD is now monitoring 95 individuals. Lancaster County reports 695 negative tests and 18 positives with 15 cases pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and eight deaths.
