UPDATE 4/6/20: Nebraska COVID-19 Case Count Is 368
(KFOR NEWS April 6, 2020) First cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were reported in the following counties:
All 93 Nebraska counties are now covered by state Directed Health Measures (DHMs) until May 11th. It’s critical that Nebraskans follow these enforceable state Directed Health Measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. These measures help protect each other and those who are more vulnerable to severe illness and death, and help hospitals and clinics from being overwhelmed so they can continue to provide care to families, friends and neighbors who need it.
In addition to the state-issued DHM, some Local Health Departments have issued additional restrictions – http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx#SectionLink1.
Tonight’s state case total is 368.
