UPDATE 4/7/20: COVID-19 Cases At 412 In NE
(KFOR NEWS April 7, 2020) First cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been reported in Cheyenne and Stanton counties.
Logan County was included in Monday night’s release as a county reporting its first case. However, Logan County was erroneously entered into the electronic tracking system and does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19.
All 93 Nebraska counties are now covered by state Directed Health Measures (DHMs) until May 11th – http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus. It’s critical that Nebraskans follow these enforceable state Directed Health Measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. These measures help protect each other and those who are more vulnerable to severe illness and death, and help hospitals and clinics from being overwhelmed so they can continue to provide care to families, friends and neighbors who need it.
In addition to the state-issued DHM, some Local Health Departments have issued additional restrictions – http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx#SectionLink1.
Monday night’s state case total is 412. DHHS launched a new data dashboard that provides daily updates to the state’s COVID-19 case totals. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
