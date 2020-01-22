UPDATE: Deputies Say Man Was Killed In Fiery Crash Northwest of Lincoln
RURAL LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 22)–Lancaster County Sheriff’s officials say a man was killed in a crash on Highway 79 north of the Highway 34 intersection on Tuesday night. Weather was an issue at the time and crash investigators believe weather may have played a factor in the accident.
Rescue crews were called out to the scene just after 9 p.m.. Three vehicles were involved. The driver killed was inside a Chevy Blazer that was fully engulfed in flames. The drivers of the other two vehicles, a 19-year-old man from Raymond and 20-year-old woman from Lincoln, were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
LSO is still working to identify the person killed in the crash.
Both directions on Highway 79 were closed for about five hours.
