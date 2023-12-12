UPDATE: Driver Faces Charges in Monday Pursuit, Trooper Undergoes Surgery

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 12)–An 18-year-old LaVista man is in the Lancaster County Jail, accused of assault on an officer, assault on an officer using a vehicle, willful reckless driving and flight to avoid arrest, following Monday afternoon’s high-speed pursuit on Interstate 80 that ended between Lincoln and Omaha.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the driver wasn’t hurt and refused any medical treatment. He allegedly rammed a patrol vehicle during the pursuit that caused a crash about two miles east of the Greenwood exit. The trooper suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. He under went surgery at a Lincoln hospital and is in good spirits, while facing a long recovery.

The pursuit started when a trooper saw a car going over 100 mph along westbound I-80 near the 27th Street interchange in north Lincoln early Monday afternoon. That led to a pursuit that went to the Milford interchange and back east through the north side of Lincoln and eventually ended with the crash about two miles east of the Greenwood exit.