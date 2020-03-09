UPDATE: Fremont & Plattsmouth Schools Closed Over COVID-19 Concerns – Fremont Schools Played in State Basketball Tourney in Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS March 9, 2020) 2 family members of an Omaha woman with COVID-19 have now tested positive for the disease. The Douglas County Health Department said the family members have been quarantined at home since Friday when the 36-year-old woman was first diagnosed. The woman remains hospitalized in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
Health officials say the woman spent most of Feb. 29 at the Fremont YMCA attending a Special Olympics basketball event. Everyone who participated is being asked to self-quarantine and monitor themselves until March 14th for COVID-19 symptoms. There are now three cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.
Schools in Fremont will be closed until at least Saturday as a precaution. In addition to Fremont Public Schools…Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, Trinity Lutheran School, Midland University and the Fremont Family YMCA, have canceled or postponed all activities and classes.
The Fremont girls basketball team played in the Class A State Tournament at Lincoln’s Pinnacle bank Arena Thursday and Friday. Archbishop Bergan from Fremont also played in Lincoln at PBA on Thursday, Friday and in the championship game Saturday. Lincoln Public schools are closed this week for Spring Break.
Plattsmouth Superintendent Richard Hasty also sent an e-mail to all parents in his District announcing that all classes are cancelled this week, and that all activities and uses of School buildings are cancelled through this week and the coming weekend. Hasty revealed that at least one student from Plattsmouth attended the events in Fremont and returned to School, triggering fears that exposures may have occured.
Lincoln Mayor, Leirion gaylor Baird, assured citizens prep-work with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will enable local hospitals and health care facilities, schools, early childhood facilities and business community to be prepared. City and County health officials are working with the state and other local health departments to investigate potential exposure of local residents.
Lincoln Schools are closed this week because of their previously scheduled Spring Break.
