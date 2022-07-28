UPDATE: Greenwood Woman Killed In Three Vehicle Crash Near Greenwood

(KFOR NEWS July 28, 2022) A Greenwood woman has been identified as the person killed late Tuesday night in a 3 vehicle crash in Cass County.
Sheriff, William C. Brueggemann, says his office received complaints regarding a reckless driver in a white 2007 Hummer speeding and going into oncoming lanes on Hwy 6 near the intersection of Hwy 6 and Hwy 63. The Hummer continued westbound on Hwy 6 towards Greenwood. At the intersection of Hwy 6 and Greenwood Drive the Hummer struck a red 2006 Toyota Scion westbound causing it to go into the ditch and roll. The Hummer then swerved into the eastbound lane where it struck a grey 2019 Ford Fusion head on.
The driver of the Fusion was identified as 42 year old, Tammy Callaway, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Hummer was identified as 31 year old, Cheyanne Baker of Lincoln. Baker was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The Toyota occupants were identified as June and Brad Hoschele of Lincoln. The Hoschele’s were released with only minor bumps and bruises.
The investigation is ongoing.
READ MORE: Lincoln Man Accused Of Kidnapping And Sexually Assaulting A 12-Year-Old Girl