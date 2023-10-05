UPDATE: LPD Releases New Details into Wednesday Morning’s Deadly Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 5)–Lincoln Police have released new information into Wednesday morning’s deadly crash at 1st and Nance, that claimed the life of a 28-year-old Lincoln man.

In a news release to KFOR News just before 8:30am Thursday, police say an SUV driven by a 20-year-old Lincoln woman was westbound on Nance, stopped and then turned left onto northbound 1st Street. The SUV then collided with a northbound motorcycle driven by 28-year-old Brian Ramirez David of Lincoln.

Police say David was taken to a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening injuries and passed away during emergency surgery. He was wearing a helmet at the time and alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.