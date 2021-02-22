UPDATE: LSO Identifies Two Suspects, Timeline of Events In Saturday’s Deadly Shootout
N. 56th and I-80 police scene courtesy our partner 10/11 NOW
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 22)–Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner on Monday morning released new details and the identity of the two people involved in Saturday morning’s shootout with law enforcement near 56th and Interstate 80.
Sheriff Wagner said Hailey R. Stainbrook, 30 of Casper, WY, died of her injuries Saturday Morning. She had an outstanding warrant for narcotics from Virginia. Her passenger, Christian W. Alexander, 26 of Evansville, WY, is still in critical condition at a Lincoln Hospital.
Wagner laid out the timeline of events that happened before the shootout on Saturday.
At 8:39am, there was a robbery at a northwest Lincoln Hotel is reported to Lincoln Police. Information was put out on Law Enforcement radios of the suspects, weapon and vehicle description. Then at 9:16am, the robbery victim is notified his credit card was used at a north Lincoln Business. About 15 minutes later, the victim is again notified his credit card is being used at a NE Lincoln gas station. That information is also broadcast on Law Enforcement Radios. A Nebraska State Patrol Trooper spots the vehicle in the 5500 block of Superior Street and attempts a traffic stop. The pursuit is initiated.
After the first shots were fired at N. 56th and I-80, officers negotiated with the suspect for seven minutes before gunshots were reported a second time. The 2005 white Chevrolet Trailblazer had been reported stolen on Thursday, February 18, from a Motel parking lot in Cheyenne, WY. The victim in that case reports a .38 caliber revolver was in the vehicle.
Sheriff Wagner says the investigation is ongoing and interviews with officers involved will be conducted.