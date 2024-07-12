UPDATE: Missing Lincoln Man Found Safe in Iowa

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 12)–Lincoln Police confirm Friday morning that an 82-year-old man reported missing from his home east of 70th and Shamrock Road has been found safe in Iowa.

David Glenn was reported missing after he was last seen around 4pm Thursday, leaving in his van. What led to Glenn being tracked down has not yet been determined.

It’s not clear yet where in Iowa he was located.

UPDATE (9:35 a.m.) | We just received word that David was found in Iowa, alive and well. Thank you for all the tips and sharing of this post. https://t.co/XG3lux4Cf3 — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) July 12, 2024

7:59am Friday

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 12)–An 82-year-old Lincoln man is missing, after he was last seen around 4 o’clock Thursday afternoon.

Lincoln Police tell KFOR News David Glenn suffers from dementia and left driving in a gray 2019 Dodge Caravan, with Nebraska license plate number Y-N-A-1-1-6, with two Christ Lincoln Church stickers on the back. Glenn left the area east of 70th and Shamrock Road in east Lincoln. He’s a white male, with a gray beard, 5-7, 235 pounds, wearing a blue shirt with an eagle on the front and a bible verse on the back and gray pants.

The Nebraska State Patrol on Friday morning issued an endangered missing advisory for Glenn.

If you see David Glenn, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.