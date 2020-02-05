UPDATE: Name Released in Morning Head-On Crash South of Lincoln
(Courtesy of 10/11 Now)
(KFOR NEWS February 5, 2020) The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the person killed just before 8am Wednesday in a 2 vehicle head-on crash north of Roca Road on Highway 77. A northbound 2006 Ford F150 pickup, driven by 39 year-old, Jamie Bauman of Martell, lost control, crossed the grass median and entered the southbound lanes. The pickup struck nearly head-on into a southbound 2019 Hyundai Sante Fe SUV, driven by 25 year-old Cassidy Clement of Lincoln. Both Bauman and Clement were the only occupants of their respective vehicles. Bauman was declared deceased at the scene. Clement was transported with serious but non life-threatening injuries to Bryan Health West Campus by ground ambulance.
Preliminary evidence indicates that seatbelts were in use by Clement, but Bauman was not restrained. At this time, it is believed that neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the crash. Road conditions at the time of the collision were snow covered and icy.
The crash remains under investigation.
