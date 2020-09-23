UPDATE: Omaha Police Arrests Missing Inmate
Thomas Craven
(KFOR NEWS September 23, 2020) The Omaha Police Department on Monday arrested an inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O) on Sunday, September 20th after attending religious services in the community.
Thomas Craven was caught at 18th and Carter shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 21. He faces a new charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Craven started serving his sentence at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) on February 13, 2019. He is serving 6 to 7 years on charges out of Douglas County that include terroristic threats, second degree assault and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). His tentative release date is September 18, 2021. He has a parole eligibility date of March 27, 2021.
CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
