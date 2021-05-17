UPDATE: Shooter’s Name Released in Officer-Involved Shooting in Fremont
(KFOR NEWS May 17, 2021) The Nebraska State Patrol has released the name of the man involved in the Fremont Police Department officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in Fremont. The deceased male is identified as 33 yar old, Aaron Schneider of Fremont. The investigation remains ongoing.
PRIOR RELEASE FROM NEBRASKA STATE PATROL:
MAY 14, 2021 (FREMONT, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Fremont Police Department.
The incident occurred Friday afternoon, at approximately 3:25 p.m., when officers responded to a report of a male subject with a weapon threatening harm to himself. Preliminary investigation shows that the subject exited a residence in the 200 block of S. Clarmar Avenue in Fremont with a firearm. The subject fired at least one shot, to which multiple Fremont Police officers responded by discharging their weapons, striking the man.
The subject was transported to Fremont Methodist Health, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the subject, a 33-year-old male, from Fremont, is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The Nebraska State Patrol is the lead investigating agency in the incident. Nebraska State Statute requires a grand jury to convene for any in-custody death.
READ MORE: Former Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Arrested On Child Pornography Charges