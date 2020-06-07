UPDATE: Stabbing In Lincoln On Saturday Night Was A Result of Argument
Courtesy of 10/11
On Saturday late in the evening, Lincoln Police respond to a stabbing located at 10th and Garfield. A 34 year old male was stabbed in the neck that was considered a life threatening injury. He was latter taken to a local hospital were as of now he remains in stable condition. A suspect is currently in custody for the stabbing.
The stabbing was the result of a argument between the suspect and a roommate, one of who wanted the other out due to his behavior. The victim was not involved in the argument but was with one of the roommates when the suspect used knife and stabbed the victim in the neck. The suspect is also in medical care for a laceration he most likely gave himself from a piece of glass. He will be eventually transferred to jail for the charges against him for the stabbing.
More information will be given.