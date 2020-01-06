Update: Suspects In California Homicide Arrested In Utah
The Utah Highway Patrol has arrested two persons of interest sought in connection to a homicide in California.
The two subjects had been in Nebraska earlier Sunday, prompting the Nebraska State Patrol to issue notice to the public to avoid contact with the men and report any sighting to law enforcement.
Jeremy Bailey and Chris Corbit were arrested by the Utah Highway Patrol overnight.
