UPDATE: Trooper, LPD Officer Are On Leave Following Monday’s Officer-Involved Shooting

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 2)–Two investigators are on administrative leave and a suspect is in a Lincoln hospital with critical injuries, after an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon while a drug investigation was happening near NW 27th and West “O” Street.

According to Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc, members of the Narcotics Task Force were at the scene, when one of the investigators saw the suspect in possession of a firearm. A State Trooper and a Lincoln Police Officer fired their guns wounding the suspect.

A gun was recovered at the scene and no officers were hurt. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will handle the investigation and provide updates in the case at the daily media briefing at 9:30am Tuesday.