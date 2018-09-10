UPDATE: Woman Shot At NW Lincoln Townhome Fighting For Her Life

Lincoln Police are still investigating an early morning shooting that left a 25-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.

Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Monday morning Davonnis Wilkinson was shot, suffered a wound to the head during an incident just before midnight Sunday night at a townhome near 2nd and Fairfield. Bliemeister said the shooting happened inside the home.

Three of Wilkinson’s five children (a 4-year-old and two infants) were also inside at the time, but were not hurt.

Wilkinson was taken to a Lincoln hospital.

A probable cause affidavit showed that a man inside the townhome, 27-year-old Rashaun Jones of Lincoln, was arrested for domestic assault. Apparently, Jones and Wilkinson were fighting early Sunday evening.

Jones was taken to jail for the assault but not the shooting. Whether or not he’s connected to the shooting is still under investigation.

Chief Bliemeister says there is no ongoing threat to the public.