Updated COVID-19 Booster Dose Clinics for Younger Children Begin December 29

Lincoln, NE (December 28, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that clinics offering updated COVID-19 booster doses to children age 5 and younger will begin Thursday, December 29 at the Health Department, 3131 “O” St.

The walk-in clinic schedule for children under age 5 is as follows:

Thursday, December 29, 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 5, 2023, noon to 4 p.m.

Monday, January 9, 2023, 8 a.m. to noon

Thursday, January 12, 2023, noon to 4 p.m.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children under age 5 now offer updated boosters in addition to the COVID-19 primary series. Walk-ins are welcome. Parents/guardians can also schedule an appointment online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

“COVID-19 vaccine and boosters continue to play an important role in keeping younger children active and healthy and help prevent them from becoming seriously ill if they do get the disease,” said Pat Lopez, Health Director. “If your child is eligible for an updated booster or if they haven’t yet started the primary series, LLCHD strongly encourages parents to get them vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently approved updated boosters for children under age 5. The American Academy of Pediatrics supports administration of all COVID-19 vaccine primary series and booster doses recommended by the CDC.

Benefits of the updated boosters, also known as bivalent boosters, include protection against variants currently circulating in the community that weren’t included in the previous vaccines. The updated boosters also restore the body’s immunity against COVID-19.

Children age 6 months through 5 years who previously completed a Moderna primary series can receive a Moderna bivalent booster two months after their final primary series dose. Children under age 5 who receive the Pfizer primary series will get the updated booster as their third primary dose.

LLCHD is also partnering with local pediatric practices to offer updated boosters to this age group. For more information about booster availability from local health care providers, LLCHD encourages residents to visit associated websites or social media sites.