Updates On State’s Response To Coronavirus Pandemic
Gov. Ricketts (podium) and Tim Meyers (far left), President of the Nebraska Association
of Medicaid Health Plans, at today’s press conference.
(KFOR NEWS September 22, 2020) Governor Ricketts was joined for a news conference Monday to update citizens on the state’s response to the pandemic.
Tim Meyers, President of WellCare of Nebraska, joined the Governor for the event. Meyers is also the President of the Nebraska Association of Medicaid Health Plans (NAMHP). He discussed the steps these plans have taken to remove barriers to health care access during the pandemic.
Angie Ling, Incident Commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), highlighted the Nebraska Accommodation Project (NAP). NAP provides short-term housing so that Nebraskans can safely quarantine or isolate while protecting household members with a health condition. Through a partnership with the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE), NAP is now providing temporary housing to teachers to mitigate the risk of the virus traveling between households and schools.
Gina Uhing, health director for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, talked about the work of local health teams to support schools. She also discussed changes to the State’s directed health measures pertaining to quarantine and isolation requirements for the school-aged population.
NDE Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt also participated in the press briefing to provide an update on the ways schools are partnering with their local health departments and the State to combat the spread of the virus.
