UPS Workers Approve 5-Year Contract
August 22, 2023 5:22PM CDT
(AP) – The union representing 340,000 UPS workers says its members voted to approve the tentative contract agreement reached last month.
The vote results announced Tuesday put a final seal on contentious labor negotiations that threatened to disrupt package deliveries for millions of businesses and households nationwide.
The Teamsters said that 86% of the votes casts were in favor of ratifying the national contract.
Voting on the new five-year contract began Aug. 3 and concluded Tuesday.
After negotiations broke down in early July, UPS reached a tentative contract agreement with the Teamsters just days before an Aug. 1 deadline.