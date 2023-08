UPS Workers Approve 5-Year Contract

(AP) – The union representing 340,000 UPS workers says its members voted to approve the tentative contract agreement reached last month.

The vote results announced Tuesday put a final seal on contentious labor negotiations that threatened to disrupt package deliveries for millions of businesses and households nationwide.

The Teamsters said that 86% of the votes casts were in favor of ratifying the national contract.

Voting on the new five-year contract began Aug. 3 and concluded Tuesday.

After negotiations broke down in early July, UPS reached a tentative contract agreement with the Teamsters just days before an Aug. 1 deadline.