Urban Search and Rescue From Nebraska Waiting To Help In Florence’s Aftermath

Members of Nebraska’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, known as Task Force One, have been divided into two water rescue teams and are prepared to be dispatched at any time in the Fayetteville, North Carolina area.

Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday morning, near Wilmington, North Carolina, packing winds up to around 100 mph.

That was mentioned in a conference call with reporters Friday by Lincoln Fire and Rescue Division Chief for EMS Roger Bonin.

“The plan is to dispatch local resources first,” Bonin said from nearby Hope Mills, in suburban Fayetteville. “If the local resources are unable to do that, then they will send our team.”

Bonin said their were reports of coastal flooding and rescues were underway.