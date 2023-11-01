KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

US Job Openings Rise Slightly To 9.6 Million, Sign Of Continued Strength In The Job Market

November 1, 2023 12:02PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Employers posted 9.6 million job openings in September, up from 9.5 million in August and a sign that the U.S. job market remains strong in the face of higher interest rates.

Layoffs fell, and the number of Americans quitting their jobs — a sign of confidence they can find better pay elsewhere — was virtually unchanged.

The September openings are down from a record 12 million in March 2022 but remain high by historical standards.

Before 2021 — when the American economy began to surge from the COVID-19 pandemic — monthly job openings had never topped 8 million.

