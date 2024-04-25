USC Cancels Graduation Ceremony As University Officials Worry About Pro-Palestinian Protest Disruptions

Authorities detain a protester on the campus of Emory University during a pro-Palestinian demonstration, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

(Associated Press) – The University of Southern California has canceled its main stage graduation ceremony under new safety measures being taken as the campus is roiled by protests stemming from the Israel-Hamas war.

The university announced the move Thursday, the day after more than 90 protesters were arrested on campus.

College officials across the U.S. are worried that ongoing campus protests against the Israel-Hamas war could disrupt May commencement ceremonies.

Some universities called in police to break up the demonstrations, resulting in ugly scuffles and dozens of arrests, while others appeared content to wait out student protests as the final days of the semester ticked down.