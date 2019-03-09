USDA Pioneering Path for Cell Cultured Meat

An agreement between the USDA and Food and Drug Administration clears the path for the manufacture of burgers made by growing cow cells in a lab dish.

A spokesperson for the USDA said “companies have not yet scaled up to commercial production.” The agency expects a new label will be required cell cultured meat.

Startups developing cell cultured meats said their products will be more humane and environmental friendly, since they don’t require raising and killing animals.

