USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program
(KFOR NEWS May 29, 2020) Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs for the United States Department of Agriculture, Greg Ibach, joined Governor Ricketts for Thursday’s briefing on COVID-19. Ibach pointed pointed out United States Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, was recently added to the President’s coronavirus task force to represent ag interests and that early on in the battle against the virus, President Trump declared food processors as essential businesses.
During the pandemic, USDA graders and inspectors have been actively ensuring our food safety. Ibach said no food processors have been delayed on account of USDA regulatory services being unavailable. The USDA announced the provision of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) payments a little over a week ago, paid directly to farmers and ranchers.
There are 4 main “buckets” of payments for Nebraskans:
1) Traditional crop payments (soybeans, corn, wheat)
2) Livestock payments
3) Dairy payments
4) Specialty crop payments
In Nebraska, the USDA is delivering 1 million pounds of food—valued at almost $1.3 million—to food banks for distribution to those who need assistance.
