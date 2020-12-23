USPS Delays Could Mean Millions Of Christmas Presents Arrive Late
(KFOR NEWS December 23, 2020) Millions of Christmas presents might be delivered late this year, due to backups at the US Postal Service.
TopicPulse reports it’s a combination of two things – increased volume due to more people staying home and mailing out gifts, and spiking coronavirus rates that have caused over 19,000 USPS employees to call out sick so far.
Package volume is up 14% over 2019 totals and many parcels won’t be arriving at their destinations until after Christmas.
