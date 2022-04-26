Vaccination Clinic Expected To Draw Four Thousand

Lincoln, NE (April 26, 2022) Today is the first of two days of a large scale vaccination clinic being held at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. The City-County Health Department is offering first and second boosters as well as initial immunizations against Covid-19.
Health Director Pat Lopez said shots for those 12 and over, and for those who are immuno-compromised but given the green light by the Center for Disease Control, are expected to make up a large share of those taking advantage of the clinic. Senior Citizens receiving their first and second booster doses are also expected to show in large numbers.
Lopez said even though case numbers are slowing down, the progress of the newest variant, BA-2, is being watched carefully.
“We are now seeing about 38 cases of BA-2 in Lancaster County that have been identified.” She said that the growth of BA-2, and a slight overall increase in case numbers shown through waste water testing, both confirm a continued need for vigilance.
Overall, the Health Director said about 60 percent of Lancaster County residents have received at least one booster. She said, however, that the need is likely to be continuous.
“Some people cannot (be vaccinated) because of their health conditions” she said. “As long as we have a large number of people who can get vaccinated, but don’t, we’re going to continue to see these new variants and will have to do boosters.”
The routine of parking, entering, and getting a shot at a Pinnacle Bank Arena Clinic like the one being held today is apparently catching on. Arena General Manager Tom Lorenz said things are getting much smoother.
“I think the folks that come understand parking, how to get in and out easily, so we just encourage folks, if they’re still looking for their booster, to come down tomorrow and maybe later today and take that opportunity.”
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON VACCINATIONS BEYOND TODAY’S CLINIC:
Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated or boosted. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and those age 12 and older are eligible for a booster dose. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older. The Health Department is also offering second booster doses by appointment only at its COVID-19 vaccination clinics on site. View upcoming clinics and schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.
LLCHD will offer second booster doses at two large-scale vaccination clinics at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive (walk-ins welcome at both clinics):
Both clinics will also offer first and second doses for age 5 and older and first booster doses for age 12 and older. The Health Department is contacting vaccine recipients who fall within the current recommendations to schedule second booster dose appointments. Residents can schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Masks are required at LLCHD vaccination clinics.
For information on testing or other COVID-19-related issues, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.