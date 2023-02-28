Vandalism Reported At East Lincoln Building Where Republican Party Gathering Took Place

Lincoln Police Cruiser. (Photo from Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 27)–Lancaster County Republican Party officials in a statement issued Sunday condemning vandalism reported Saturday night at a Republican party event at Suite One Eleven in Clocktower Shopping Center near 70th and “A” Street.

Turning Point founder and conservative Charlie Kirk was speaking at the party’s Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, when demonstrators gathered outside. Party officials reported that an expletive was spray-painted on the front of the building.

The vandalism was reported to Lincoln Police, who indicated that $150 damage was done and no one has been cited.