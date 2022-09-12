Vandalism Reported At Nebraska GOP Headquarters

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 12)–Lincoln Police are also investigating a vandalism case reported at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters off of 16th and “N” that may have happened sometime before 2pm Sunday.

Officers reported that someone threw a rock through a window. Damage is estimated to be around $700. Police Investigator Scott Parker says officers are reviewing security video to get an idea on who may have thrown the rock.

If you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.