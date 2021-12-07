Vandalism Reported Inside Lincoln Laundromat

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 7)–Someone walked into the City Laundry near 11th and Cornhusker Monday night and started vandalizing the place.
According to Lincoln Police, the owner reported that a TV, door and table were damaged, while the bathroom sink was pulled out from the wall, leaving behind about $1,200 damage. Security video shows a man walking inside between 9pm and 10pm and vandalizing the place.
No arrests have been made and if you have information, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.